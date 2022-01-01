Mac and cheese in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Jack's Restaurant & Bar
60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill
|FAMILY MAC-N-CHEESE
|$32.00
Feeds 4-6 people. With asiago cheese, mild cheddar, sharp white vermont cheddar and mozzarella. Served with garlic bread, and house or caesar salad.
|K - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$7.95
|NEXT-LEVEL MAC-N-CHEESE
|$32.00
Feed 4-6 people. Choice of Bacon, California or Italian Mac.
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.75