Prawns in Pleasant Hill

Jack's Restaurant & Bar
60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill
|PRAWN COCKTAIL
|$17.95
Tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill
|4 Jumbo Prawns
|$6.25
|Fettuccine Prawns
|$20.50
jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.