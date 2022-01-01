Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill restaurants
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve prawns

Jack's Restaurant & Bar

60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill

PRAWN COCKTAIL$17.95
Tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar
Melo's Pizza and Pasta

1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill

4 Jumbo Prawns$6.25
Fettuccine Prawns$20.50
jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
DeVino's Restaurant

2221 Morello Ave, Pleasant Hill

Fettucine & Prawns$18.75
Jumbo prawns sautéed with broccoli, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, shallots in a white wine cream sauce with butter. Served over a bed of fresh egg fettuccine.
More about DeVino's Restaurant

