Salmon in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve salmon
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar
Jack's Restaurant & Bar
60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill
|GRILLED SALMON SALAD
|$21.95
Grilled Salmon, baby spinach, grilled onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, house vinaigrette
|GRILLED SALMON
|$19.95
Lemon-butter sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
|FAMILY GRILLED SALMON
|$50.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled salmon with lemon-butter sauce, with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$23.75
Topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled broccolini and roasted potatoes