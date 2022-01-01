Spaghetti in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve spaghetti
Jack's Restaurant & Bar
60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$14.50
Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce
|FAMILY SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$38.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce. With garlic bread, and your choice of house or caesar salad
|SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
|$13.95
pancetta (italian bacon), onion, garlic, white wine, cream, asiago cheese
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill
|1/2 Meat Ravioli 1/2 Spaghetti
|$16.00
|Spaghetti
|$14.75
