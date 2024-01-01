Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve tacos

Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill

232 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill

Soft Grilled Chicken Taco$5.25
Corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Chunky Beef Taco$3.95
Corn tortillas topped with chunky beef, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Crispy Ground Beef Taco$3.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with ground beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.
BACK FORTY TEXAS BBQ - 100 Coggins Drive

100 Coggins Drive, Pleasant Hill

Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
With cilantro slaw tossed in a citrus dressing and a side of tomatillo salsa
