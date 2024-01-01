Tacos in Pleasant Hill
Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill
232 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill
|Soft Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.25
Corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
|Soft Chunky Beef Taco
|$3.95
Corn tortillas topped with chunky beef, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
|Crispy Ground Beef Taco
|$3.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with ground beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.