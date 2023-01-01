Pleasant Prairie restaurants you'll love
More about Iguana Wana Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar
Iguana Wana Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar
9080 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$14.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, shredded ORGANIC chicken or pork and cheese then deep fried and served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Guacamole
|$11.95
Perfectly ripe avocados with fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and jalapeño peppers.
|Burrito Rojos
|$15.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ORGANIC chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, refried beans, red chile sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.