Pleasant View restaurants you'll love

Zander's Food Truck
1025 Brandon Way, Pleasant View
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
|Burns (BBQ Chicken)
|$12.00
Made from scratch BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and bacon
|Strawberry
|$4.00
Delicious, fresh strawberries make up this classic
Chris' Pizza Village (Pleasant View)
244 Village Square Suite 100, Pleasant View
|Popular items
|Spaghetti
|$8.99
Spaghetti noodles covered with a special pasta sauce and made with Beef and Italian Sausage
|Cheesesticks
|$7.99
Approx. 12-16 breadsticks covered with cheese and smothered with garlic butter
|8 Traditional Wings
|$10.50
8 juicy oven roasted wings with a savory, roasted flavor