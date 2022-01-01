Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pleasant View restaurants you'll love

Go
Pleasant View restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pleasant View

Pleasant View's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Pleasant View restaurants

Zander's Pizza image

 

Zander's Food Truck

1025 Brandon Way, Pleasant View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
Burns (BBQ Chicken)$12.00
Made from scratch BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and bacon
Strawberry$4.00
Delicious, fresh strawberries make up this classic
More about Zander's Food Truck
Chris' Pizza Village image

 

Chris' Pizza Village (Pleasant View)

244 Village Square Suite 100, Pleasant View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti$8.99
Spaghetti noodles covered with a special pasta sauce and made with Beef and Italian Sausage
Cheesesticks$7.99
Approx. 12-16 breadsticks covered with cheese and smothered with garlic butter
8 Traditional Wings$10.50
8 juicy oven roasted wings with a savory, roasted flavor
More about Chris' Pizza Village (Pleasant View)
Swezey's Pub image

 

Swezey's Pub - 254 Village Square, Suite 100

254 Village Square, Suite 100, Pleasant View

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Swezey's Pub - 254 Village Square, Suite 100

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pleasant View

Cookies

Map

More near Pleasant View to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1390 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (567 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston