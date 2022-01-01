Pleasanton restaurants you'll love

Pleasanton restaurants
Toast
  /
  Pleasanton

Pleasanton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Pleasanton restaurants

Sultan's Kebab image

FRENCH FRIES

Sultan's Kebab

6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (11624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shish Plate$14.99
Baba gnoush$4.99
Chicken Shaw Plate$14.99
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

 

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

337 B Main St., Pleasanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Stuffed Zachary's Special$33.50
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom$33.20
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Small Thin$12.30
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Inklings Coffee and Tea image

 

Inklings Coffee and Tea

530 Main St, Pleasanton

Avg 4.2 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cortado$4.00
Latte$4.50
Cappuccino$4.50
Plucked Chicken & Beer image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

6762 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Naughty Nash$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders$12.00
tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle
5 Piece Tenders$12.00
hand breaded and fried
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden

252 Main Street, Pleasanton

Avg 4.9 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tridip Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Wings$12.00
Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (5608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
B.L.T$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of toasted Bread
Bill's Steak and Eggs$21.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
Crab Cakes Benedict$16.50
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
Pocket Sushi image

SUSHI

Pocket Sushi

4747 Hopyard Rd Unit E5, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Red Dragon$12.25
Lettuce, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna, Tempura Shrimp, Unagi, Avocado, Teriyaki, Spicy Mayo
California$8.25
Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado
Lion King$10.50
Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation crab, Avocado, Baked Salmon, Lemon Aioli
SideTrack Bar + Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SideTrack Bar + Grill

30 West Angela St, Pleasanton

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Sandwich$16.00
lemon aioli, avocado, arugula, tomato, egg bun
Seared Salmon Salad$19.00
fresh salmon served over arugula tossed with chilled couscous, black currants, roasted pepitas, fresh corn & shaved parmesan, pesto buttermilk dressing
Beyond Burger (Vegan)$15.00
a plant based patty, no soy, no gluten, non GMO- served with frisee, tomato, vegan pesto aioli, vegan bun
Shihlin image

 

Shihlin

2705 Stoneridge Dr Unit F, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken Rice Box 鹽酥雞飯$11.50
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線$10.00
A special stock comprising 5 core ingredients, brewed over a slow flame, forms the soup base for the imported mee sua. Only handmade mee sua is used for its superior flavour and texture. A generous amount of oysters and shredded chicken is added before serving. The Handmade Oyster Mee Sua is best eaten while hot.
Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜$7.00
By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!
Lokanta image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta

443 Main st, Pleasanton

Avg 4.3 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MUCVER ( zucchini cakes)$13.00
Zucchini, fresh dill, egg, fresh herbs,
feta cheese and mint yogurt sauce
SPANAKOPITA$13.00
Filo dough, spinach, onion and feta
cheese
GREEK SALAD$13.00
Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley, feta cheese and olive oil lemon vinaigrette dressing
Pear Tree Cafe image

 

Pear Tree Cafe

6701 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
Takeout
0041 - Pleasanton image

 

0041 - Pleasanton

2725 Stoneridge Dr., # 101, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen

234-B Main St, Pleasanton

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

Oyo

680 main st, pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oxtail Stew$26.00
Butter beans, dumplings
Beef Patties$11.00
Turmeric spiced ground short rib, scotch bonnet peppers, green onion, savory pastry crust
Island Salmon$23.00
Herb coconut butter, mango-papaya salsa, coconut rice, fried sweet plantains
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton image

 

Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton

649 Main St, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
Mild meat sauce with pear tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic and cream
Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts$18.00
Oven roasted chicken tossed in our pesto cream sauce with pine nuts
Caesar Salad - Starter$5.00
Crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and shaved Parmesan
Restaurant banner

 

Pho Saigon Restaurant

4555 hopyard rd, dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Pleasanton

336 ST MARY STREET, PLEASANTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pairings Wine Bar Restaurant

310 B Main St, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
