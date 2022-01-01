Pleasanton restaurants you'll love
More about Sultan's Kebab
FRENCH FRIES
Sultan's Kebab
6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Chicken Shish Plate
|$14.99
|Baba gnoush
|$4.99
|Chicken Shaw Plate
|$14.99
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
337 B Main St., Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Large Stuffed Zachary's Special
|$33.50
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
|Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom
|$33.20
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
|Small Thin
|$12.30
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
More about Inklings Coffee and Tea
Inklings Coffee and Tea
530 Main St, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Cortado
|$4.00
|Latte
|$4.50
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Plucked Chicken & Beer
6762 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Naughty Nash
|$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
|5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders
|$12.00
tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle
|5 Piece Tenders
|$12.00
hand breaded and fried
More about McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
252 Main Street, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Tridip Sandwich
|$15.00
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
|Brussel Sprout Salad
|$13.00
More about Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|B.L.T
|$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of toasted Bread
|Bill's Steak and Eggs
|$21.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$16.50
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
More about Pocket Sushi
SUSHI
Pocket Sushi
4747 Hopyard Rd Unit E5, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Red Dragon
|$12.25
Lettuce, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna, Tempura Shrimp, Unagi, Avocado, Teriyaki, Spicy Mayo
|California
|$8.25
Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado
|Lion King
|$10.50
Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation crab, Avocado, Baked Salmon, Lemon Aioli
More about SideTrack Bar + Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SideTrack Bar + Grill
30 West Angela St, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Salmon Sandwich
|$16.00
lemon aioli, avocado, arugula, tomato, egg bun
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$19.00
fresh salmon served over arugula tossed with chilled couscous, black currants, roasted pepitas, fresh corn & shaved parmesan, pesto buttermilk dressing
|Beyond Burger (Vegan)
|$15.00
a plant based patty, no soy, no gluten, non GMO- served with frisee, tomato, vegan pesto aioli, vegan bun
More about Shihlin
Shihlin
2705 Stoneridge Dr Unit F, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken Rice Box 鹽酥雞飯
|$11.50
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
|Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線
|$10.00
A special stock comprising 5 core ingredients, brewed over a slow flame, forms the soup base for the imported mee sua. Only handmade mee sua is used for its superior flavour and texture. A generous amount of oysters and shredded chicken is added before serving. The Handmade Oyster Mee Sua is best eaten while hot.
|Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜
|$7.00
By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!
More about Lokanta
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta
443 Main st, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|MUCVER ( zucchini cakes)
|$13.00
Zucchini, fresh dill, egg, fresh herbs,
feta cheese and mint yogurt sauce
|SPANAKOPITA
|$13.00
Filo dough, spinach, onion and feta
cheese
|GREEK SALAD
|$13.00
Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley, feta cheese and olive oil lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen
234-B Main St, Pleasanton
More about Oyo
TAPAS
Oyo
680 main st, pleasanton
|Popular items
|Oxtail Stew
|$26.00
Butter beans, dumplings
|Beef Patties
|$11.00
Turmeric spiced ground short rib, scotch bonnet peppers, green onion, savory pastry crust
|Island Salmon
|$23.00
Herb coconut butter, mango-papaya salsa, coconut rice, fried sweet plantains
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton
649 Main St, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
Mild meat sauce with pear tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic and cream
|Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts
|$18.00
Oven roasted chicken tossed in our pesto cream sauce with pine nuts
|Caesar Salad - Starter
|$5.00
Crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and shaved Parmesan
More about Pho Saigon Restaurant
Pho Saigon Restaurant
4555 hopyard rd, dublin
More about Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Pleasanton
Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Pleasanton
336 ST MARY STREET, PLEASANTON
More about Pairings Wine Bar Restaurant
Pairings Wine Bar Restaurant
310 B Main St, Pleasanton