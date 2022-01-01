Pleasanton cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Pleasanton
More about Inklings Coffee and Tea
Inklings Coffee and Tea
530 Main St, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Cortado
|$4.00
|Latte
|$4.50
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
More about Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|B.L.T
|$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of toasted Bread
|Bill's Steak and Eggs
|$21.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$16.50
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.