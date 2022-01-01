Pleasanton cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Pleasanton

Inklings Coffee and Tea image

 

Inklings Coffee and Tea

530 Main St, Pleasanton

Avg 4.2 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cortado$4.00
Latte$4.50
Cappuccino$4.50
More about Inklings Coffee and Tea
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (5608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
B.L.T$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of toasted Bread
Bill's Steak and Eggs$21.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
Crab Cakes Benedict$16.50
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
More about Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
0041 - Pleasanton image

 

0041 - Pleasanton

2725 Stoneridge Dr., # 101, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0041 - Pleasanton

