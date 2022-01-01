Chicken salad in Pleasanton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sultan's Kebab image

FRENCH FRIES

Sultan's Kebab

6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (11624 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shish Salad$14.99
More about Sultan's Kebab
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton image

 

Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton

649 Main St, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Walnut Chicken Salad$20.00
Spring greens tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with dried cranberries, crumbled Bleu and honey roasted walnuts
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

6762 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seoul Chicken Salad$13.99
choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our angry sauce, sesame seeds, green cabbage, mixed greens, diakon-carrot slaw, kimchi, green onion, served with peanut dressing
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (5608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SideTrack Bar + Grill

30 West Angela St, Pleasanton

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecos Chicken Salad$19.00
More about SideTrack Bar + Grill

