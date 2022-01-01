Chicken salad in Pleasanton
Pleasanton restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Sultan's Kebab
FRENCH FRIES
Sultan's Kebab
6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton
|Chicken Shish Salad
|$14.99
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton
649 Main St, Pleasanton
|Roasted Walnut Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Spring greens tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with dried cranberries, crumbled Bleu and honey roasted walnuts
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Plucked Chicken & Beer
6762 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton
|Seoul Chicken Salad
|$13.99
choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our angry sauce, sesame seeds, green cabbage, mixed greens, diakon-carrot slaw, kimchi, green onion, served with peanut dressing
More about Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing