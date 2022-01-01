Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dolma in Pleasanton

Pleasanton restaurants that serve dolma

Sultan's Kebab image

FRENCH FRIES

Sultan's Kebab

6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (11624 reviews)
Takeout
Dolma$5.99
More about Sultan's Kebab
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta

443 Main st, Pleasanton

Avg 4.3 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DOLMA$13.00
Grape leaf, rice, pine nuts, currants and mint yogurt sauce
More about Lokanta

