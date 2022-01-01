Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dolma in
Pleasanton
/
Pleasanton
/
Dolma
Pleasanton restaurants that serve dolma
FRENCH FRIES
Sultan's Kebab
6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton
Avg 4.6
(11624 reviews)
Dolma
$5.99
More about Sultan's Kebab
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta
443 Main st, Pleasanton
Avg 4.3
(1625 reviews)
DOLMA
$13.00
Grape leaf, rice, pine nuts, currants and mint yogurt sauce
More about Lokanta
Browse other tasty dishes in Pleasanton
Greek Salad
Hot Chocolate
Pretzels
Omelettes
Quesadillas
Cookies
Salmon
Salmon Sandwiches
More near Pleasanton to explore
Fremont
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Livermore
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(516 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston