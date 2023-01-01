Grilled chicken in Pleasanton
Pleasanton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton - 649 Main St
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton - 649 Main St
649 Main St, Pleasanton
|HS Grilled Chicken & Mushrooms
|$12.00
Served with a side of Rigatoni Bolognese
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$18.00
Wood grilled chicken, crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and Parmesan
|Wood Grilled Chicken
|$26.00
Marinated and wood grilled with sauteed mushrooms and served with pan roasted veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes
More about Teriyaki City Grill - Pleasanton
Teriyaki City Grill - Pleasanton
6654 Koll Center Parkway, suite 335, Pleasanton
|Grilled Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies
|$9.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
|Grilled Chicken Family Pack
|$29.95
Rice & Veggies. Serves 4
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies
|$9.95