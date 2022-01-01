Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Pleasanton

Go
Pleasanton restaurants
Toast

Pleasanton restaurants that serve pretzels

Inklings Coffee and Tea image

 

Inklings Coffee and Tea

530 Main St, Pleasanton

Avg 4.2 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Herbed Goat Cheese Pretzel Knot$4.75
Gruyere Pretzel Bomb$4.75
More about Inklings Coffee and Tea
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden

252 Main Street, Pleasanton

Avg 4.9 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
More about McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Pleasanton

French Fries

Pudding

Cake

Popcorn Chicken

Hot Chocolate

Salmon Salad

Salmon

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Pleasanton to explore

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston