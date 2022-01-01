Pretzels in Pleasanton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pleasanton restaurants that serve pretzels
Inklings Coffee and Tea
530 Main St, Pleasanton
Avg 4.2
(746 reviews)
Herbed Goat Cheese Pretzel Knot
$4.75
Gruyere Pretzel Bomb
$4.75
More about Inklings Coffee and Tea
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
252 Main Street, Pleasanton
Avg 4.9
(204 reviews)
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
$9.00
More about McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
