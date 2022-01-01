Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Pleasanton

Pleasanton restaurants
Pleasanton restaurants that serve pudding

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (5608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
S/ Bread Pudding French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
Bread Pudding French Toast Combo$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
TAPAS

Oyo

680 main st, pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Oyo

