Salmon in Pleasanton

Pleasanton restaurants
Pleasanton restaurants that serve salmon

FRENCH FRIES

Sultan's Kebab

6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (11624 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Wrap$12.99
More about Sultan's Kebab
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton

649 Main St, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Grilled Salmon Salad$26.00
Served over fresh spinach tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with roasted peppers
Wood Grilled Salmon$28.00
Wood grilled with Orange Ginger Butter
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (5608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
More about Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
SUSHI

Pocket Sushi

4747 Hopyard Rd Unit E5, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Dynamite$6.00
Baked Salmon Dynamite$6.00
More about Pocket Sushi
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SideTrack Bar + Grill

30 West Angela St, Pleasanton

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sandwich$17.00
lemon aioli, avocado, arugula, tomato, egg bun
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
fresh salmon served over arugula tossed with chilled couscous, black currants, roasted pepitas, fresh corn & shaved parmesan, pesto buttermilk dressing
More about SideTrack Bar + Grill
TAPAS

Oyo

680 main st, pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
Island Salmon$23.00
Herb coconut butter, mango-papaya salsa, coconut rice, fried sweet plantains
Side Of Grilled Salmon A La Carte$9.00
More about Oyo

