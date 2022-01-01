Salmon in Pleasanton
Sultan's Kebab
6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton
|Salmon Wrap
|$12.99
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton
649 Main St, Pleasanton
|Wood Grilled Salmon Salad
|$26.00
Served over fresh spinach tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with roasted peppers
|Wood Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Wood grilled with Orange Ginger Butter
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton
|Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
Pocket Sushi
4747 Hopyard Rd Unit E5, Pleasanton
|Salmon Dynamite
|$6.00
|Baked Salmon Dynamite
|$6.00
SideTrack Bar + Grill
30 West Angela St, Pleasanton
|Salmon Sandwich
|$17.00
lemon aioli, avocado, arugula, tomato, egg bun
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
fresh salmon served over arugula tossed with chilled couscous, black currants, roasted pepitas, fresh corn & shaved parmesan, pesto buttermilk dressing