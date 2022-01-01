Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Stew in
Pleasanton
/
Pleasanton
/
Stew
Pleasanton restaurants that serve stew
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta
443 Main st, Pleasanton
Avg 4.3
(1625 reviews)
VEGGIE STEW
$24.00
Eggplant, potato, fresh tomato, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, carrot and coconut milk curry sauce
More about Lokanta
TAPAS
Oyo
680 main st, pleasanton
Avg 4.6
(1046 reviews)
Oxtail Stew
$26.00
Butter beans, dumplings
More about Oyo
