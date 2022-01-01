Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Pleasanton

Pleasanton restaurants
Pleasanton restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta

443 Main st, Pleasanton

Avg 4.3 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGGIE STEW$24.00
Eggplant, potato, fresh tomato, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, carrot and coconut milk curry sauce
More about Lokanta
Oxtail Stew image

TAPAS

Oyo

680 main st, pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
Oxtail Stew$26.00
Butter beans, dumplings
More about Oyo

