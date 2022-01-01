Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Pleasanton

Pleasanton restaurants that serve waffles

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

6762 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Cut French Fries$3.99
Classic Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (5608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
