Pleasant Pizza

Pleasant Pizza is a family owned and operated restaurant. We offer take out, delivery and outdoor dining (only during summer months!). We vow to stay creative, and offer the highest quality food and service! Keep up with us on Instagram and Facebook!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

413 Pleasant Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)

Popular Items

Hosmer Mountain Melt$14.00
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce
Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese.
Spin your chicken in any chicken flavor!
Bread Sticks with Cheese$9.75
Order with or without cheese!
(FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)$8.95
French Fries$6.00
L Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$17.50
Chicken Wings (10 Piece)$15.00
Mozzarella Sticks (8 Piece)$7.00
S Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$10.50
Caesar Salad$7.25
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Blend (Shaved Asiago, Romano & Parmesan Cheese), Croutons, Black Pepper
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

413 Pleasant Street

Willimantic CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

