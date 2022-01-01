Pleasant Pizza
Pleasant Pizza is a family owned and operated restaurant. We offer take out, delivery and outdoor dining (only during summer months!). We vow to stay creative, and offer the highest quality food and service! Keep up with us on Instagram and Facebook!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
413 Pleasant Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
413 Pleasant Street
Willimantic CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willimantic Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Hoppy Days Diner
Welcome to our online ordering page. Our menu has changed so please take a look around!
Willimantic Elks Lodge
Come in and enjoy!
Olympic Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!