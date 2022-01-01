Pleasantville restaurants you'll love
Pleasantville's top cuisines
Must-try Pleasantville restaurants
More about Pubstreet PVL
SEAFOOD
Pubstreet PVL
20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
six wings tossed in our classic Buffalo or savory garlic-lime sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
black pepper, olive oil, parmesan crisp
|Pubstreet Rice Bowl
|$20.00
crispy chicken, Japanese pickles, sambal aioli
More about The Black Cow Coffee Company
The Black Cow Coffee Company
7 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Popular items
|Scone
Bread Alone Bakery
|Black Cow 12 oz. Small
|$3.92
Espresso, hot chocolate
|Drip Coffee large, 16 oz.
|$2.54
Coffee of the Day
More about Fatt Root PVL
Fatt Root PVL
11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Popular items
|Butchers Daughter Ramen
|$15.99
tonkotsu broth, pork belly, miso paste, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, soft egg, garlic oil
|Steamed Buns
|$8.99
crispy chicken, hoisin bbq, lettuce, Japanese mayo
|Classic Hakata Ramen
|$14.99
tonkotsu broth, pork belly, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, soft egg, garlic oil
More about A seafood MARKET GRILL
SEAFOOD
A seafood MARKET GRILL
49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Popular items
|Virginia Oyster
|$1.95
Price per each oyster. Enter Quantity needed.
|Create Your Own Bowl
|$12.50
2 proteins included
|*Tuna Poke Special*
|$10.99
Base: White Rice.
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Kani Salad, Scallions,
Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Wasabi Aioli Sauce, Shredded Nori, Sesame Seeds.
More about Dai sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Dai sushi
8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.75
Boiled soybeans with sea salt
|Tuna
|$4.00
Price per piece
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
With avocado, cucumber, and masago, topped with eel sauce
More about Chatterbox
Chatterbox
75 Cooley St, Pleasantville
More about The Don Juan Mexican Restaurant
The Don Juan Mexican Restaurant
2 Broadway, Pleasantville