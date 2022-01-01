Pleasantville restaurants you'll love

Pleasantville restaurants
Toast
  • Pleasantville

Pleasantville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Pleasantville restaurants

Pubstreet PVL image

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet PVL

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$13.00
six wings tossed in our classic Buffalo or savory garlic-lime sauce
Caesar Salad$12.00
black pepper, olive oil, parmesan crisp
Pubstreet Rice Bowl$20.00
crispy chicken, Japanese pickles, sambal aioli
More about Pubstreet PVL
The Black Cow Coffee Company image

 

The Black Cow Coffee Company

7 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Scone
Bread Alone Bakery
Black Cow 12 oz. Small$3.92
Espresso, hot chocolate
Drip Coffee large, 16 oz.$2.54
Coffee of the Day
More about The Black Cow Coffee Company
Fatt Root PVL image

 

Fatt Root PVL

11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.8 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butchers Daughter Ramen$15.99
tonkotsu broth, pork belly, miso paste, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, soft egg, garlic oil
Steamed Buns$8.99
crispy chicken, hoisin bbq, lettuce, Japanese mayo
Classic Hakata Ramen$14.99
tonkotsu broth, pork belly, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, soft egg, garlic oil
More about Fatt Root PVL
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

A seafood MARKET GRILL

49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Virginia Oyster$1.95
Price per each oyster. Enter Quantity needed.
Create Your Own Bowl$12.50
2 proteins included
*Tuna Poke Special*$10.99
Base: White Rice.
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Kani Salad, Scallions,
Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Wasabi Aioli Sauce, Shredded Nori, Sesame Seeds.
More about A seafood MARKET GRILL
Dai sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Dai sushi

8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$5.75
Boiled soybeans with sea salt
Tuna$4.00
Price per piece
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
With avocado, cucumber, and masago, topped with eel sauce
More about Dai sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Chatterbox

75 Cooley St, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chatterbox
Restaurant banner

 

The Don Juan Mexican Restaurant

2 Broadway, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Don Juan Mexican Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pleasantville

Salmon

Rice Bowls

