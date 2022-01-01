Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Pleasantville

Pleasantville restaurants
Pleasantville restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Chatterbox

75 Cooley St, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Homemade melted chocolate inside and chocolate cake outside. Topped with vanilla ice cream.
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
Homemade. Served traditionally.
More about Chatterbox
Item pic

 

The Black Cow Coffee Company

7 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Slice
More about The Black Cow Coffee Company
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

A seafood MARKET GRILL

49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
*Crab Cake Sandwich* - Old Bay Mayo W/Fries$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich, 6oz crab cake patty with onions, and peppers, served with an Old Bay Mayo, tomatos, mixed greens and French fries.
More about A seafood MARKET GRILL
Dai sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Dai sushi

8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Cake$9.00
More about Dai sushi

