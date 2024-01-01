Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pleasantville

Go
Pleasantville restaurants
Toast

Pleasantville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
chili oil, ranch aioli, pickles, fries
More about Pubstreet
Main pic

 

Freddy's Restaurant

472 Bedford Road, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
brie, fig jam, arugula, country white
More about Freddy's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Pleasantville

Clams

Salmon

Fish Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Fried Rice

Tostadas

Pork Belly

French Fries

Map

More near Pleasantville to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston