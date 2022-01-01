Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curry in
Pleasantville
/
Pleasantville
/
Curry
Pleasantville restaurants that serve curry
SEAFOOD
Pubstreet PVL
20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
Avg 4.5
(363 reviews)
Thai Curry Empanadas
$9.00
More about Pubstreet PVL
Fatt Root PVL
11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
Avg 4.8
(501 reviews)
Khao Soy Thai Curry Noodles
$17.50
chicken, pickled veggies, crispy egg noodles, cilantro, red onions, coconut red curry and lime.
Coconut Vegetable Curry
$18.50
seasonal vegetables and tofu.
More about Fatt Root PVL
