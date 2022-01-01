Curry in Pleasantville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pleasantville restaurants that serve curry

Pubstreet PVL image

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet PVL

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Empanadas$9.00
More about Pubstreet PVL
Fatt Root PVL image

 

Fatt Root PVL

11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.8 (501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Khao Soy Thai Curry Noodles$17.50
chicken, pickled veggies, crispy egg noodles, cilantro, red onions, coconut red curry and lime.
Coconut Vegetable Curry$18.50
seasonal vegetables and tofu.
More about Fatt Root PVL

Map

Map

