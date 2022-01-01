Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Pleasantville
/
Pleasantville
/
Edamame
Pleasantville restaurants that serve edamame
Fatt Root PVL
11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
Avg 4.8
(501 reviews)
Edamame
$5.90
Japanese sea salt.
More about Fatt Root PVL
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Dai sushi
8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE
Avg 4.7
(361 reviews)
Edamame
$5.75
Boiled soybeans with sea salt
More about Dai sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Pleasantville
Soft Shell Crabs
Tacos
Tuna Salad
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Fish Sandwiches
Salmon
Clams
More near Pleasantville to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Tarrytown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1615 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(857 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston