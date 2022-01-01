Fried rice in Pleasantville
Pleasantville restaurants that serve fried rice
SEAFOOD
Pubstreet PVL
20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Thai Shrimp Fried Rice
|$21.00
fried egg, thai basil, hot & sour chili paste
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Dai sushi
8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE
|Beef Fried Rice
|$17.00
Stir fried Japanese rice with beef, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$17.00
Stir fried Japanese rice with shrimp, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir fried Japanese rice with egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables