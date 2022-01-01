Fried rice in Pleasantville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai Shrimp Fried Rice image

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet PVL

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Shrimp Fried Rice$21.00
fried egg, thai basil, hot & sour chili paste
Dai sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Dai sushi

8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice$17.00
Stir fried Japanese rice with beef, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
Shrimp Fried Rice$17.00
Stir fried Japanese rice with shrimp, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Stir fried Japanese rice with egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
