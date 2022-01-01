Grilled steaks in Pleasantville
Pleasantville restaurants that serve grilled steaks
SEAFOOD
Pubstreet PVL
20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Side Grilled Steak
|$12.00
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$28.00
citrus chimichurri, fingerlings, Szechuan chili oil
SEAFOOD
A seafood MARKET GRILL
49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|*Grilled Lemon-Garlic Swordfish Steak*
|$17.00
|*Grilled Blackened Swordfish Steak with Mango Salsa*
|$17.00
Delicious blackened 8 oz Swordfish steak with mango avocado salsa provides a hint of sweet and a lot of texture.
|*Grilled Blackened Tuna Steak with Mango Salsa*
|$18.00
Delicious blackened 8 oz Tuna steak with mango avocado salsa provides a hint of sweet and a lot of texture.