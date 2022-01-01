Grilled steaks in Pleasantville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet PVL

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Steak$12.00
Grilled Hanger Steak$28.00
citrus chimichurri, fingerlings, Szechuan chili oil
More about Pubstreet PVL
SEAFOOD

A seafood MARKET GRILL

49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
*Grilled Lemon-Garlic Swordfish Steak*$17.00
*Grilled Blackened Swordfish Steak with Mango Salsa*$17.00
Delicious blackened 8 oz Swordfish steak with mango avocado salsa provides a hint of sweet and a lot of texture.
*Grilled Blackened Tuna Steak with Mango Salsa*$18.00
Delicious blackened 8 oz Tuna steak with mango avocado salsa provides a hint of sweet and a lot of texture.
More about A seafood MARKET GRILL

