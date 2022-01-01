Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Pleasantville
/
Pleasantville
/
Mussels
Pleasantville restaurants that serve mussels
SEAFOOD
Pubstreet PVL
20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
Avg 4.5
(363 reviews)
PEI Mussels
$15.00
white wine, garlic, thyme, lemon, grilled bread
More about Pubstreet PVL
Chatterbox
75 Cooley St, Pleasantville
No reviews yet
Mussels
$18.00
Fresh PEI mussels plated with your choice of sauce.
More about Chatterbox
