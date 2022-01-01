Mussels in Pleasantville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet PVL

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
PEI Mussels$15.00
white wine, garlic, thyme, lemon, grilled bread
More about Pubstreet PVL
Item pic

 

Chatterbox

75 Cooley St, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$18.00
Fresh PEI mussels plated with your choice of sauce.
More about Chatterbox

