Ravioli in
Pleasantville
/
Pleasantville
/
Ravioli
Pleasantville restaurants that serve ravioli
Chatterbox Pleasantville
75 Cooley St, Pleasantville
No reviews yet
Lobster Ravioli
$30.00
Cheese Ravioli
$18.00
Topped with marinara sauce.
More about Chatterbox Pleasantville
Freddy's Restaurant
472 Bedford Road, Pleasantville
No reviews yet
Ramp Ravioli
$26.00
ramp and ricotta filled, brown butter sauce
More about Freddy's Restaurant
