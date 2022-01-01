Salmon in Pleasantville

Pubstreet PVL image

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet PVL

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Rice Bowl$25.00
boston lettuce, coconut rice, coleslaw, crispy garlic, scallions, sweet chili sauce
More about Pubstreet PVL
Thai Salmon Rice Bowl image

 

Fatt Root PVL

11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.8 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Salmon Rice Bowl$18.99
rice, cilantro, pickled onions, shallots
More about Fatt Root PVL
*Teriyaki Salmon Special* image

SEAFOOD

A seafood MARKET GRILL

49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
*Teriyaki Salmon Special*$10.99
Base: White Rice.
Teriyaki Salmon, Tomato, Cucumber,
Red Onion, Sesame Seeds with Teriyaki Sauce, Sriracha Aioli.
*Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon*$18.00
More about A seafood MARKET GRILL
Dai sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Dai sushi

8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$3.25
Price per piece
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
More about Dai sushi

