Salmon in Pleasantville
Pleasantville restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD
Pubstreet PVL
20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$25.00
boston lettuce, coconut rice, coleslaw, crispy garlic, scallions, sweet chili sauce
Fatt Root PVL
11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Thai Salmon Rice Bowl
|$18.99
rice, cilantro, pickled onions, shallots
SEAFOOD
A seafood MARKET GRILL
49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|*Teriyaki Salmon Special*
|$10.99
Base: White Rice.
Teriyaki Salmon, Tomato, Cucumber,
Red Onion, Sesame Seeds with Teriyaki Sauce, Sriracha Aioli.
|*Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon*
|$18.00