Soft shell crabs in Pleasantville
Pleasantville restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
SEAFOOD
A seafood MARKET GRILL
49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich - Old Bay Mayo W/Fries
|$19.00
Wild caught Soft-Shell Crab pan fried with flour, salt and pepper. Comes with Brioche bread, Old Bay Mayo, letters, tomatoes and French fries.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Dai sushi
8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$14.00
|Sashimi w. Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$30.00
10 pcs. sashimi and a soft shell crab roll
(Served with miso soup or salad)
|Soft Shell Crab Amazu-Ponzu
|$15.00
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with red onion, cilantro and sweet vinegar sauce