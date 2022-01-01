Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Pleasantville

Go
Pleasantville restaurants
Pleasantville restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

SEAFOOD

A seafood MARKET GRILL

49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich - Old Bay Mayo W/Fries$19.00
Wild caught Soft-Shell Crab pan fried with flour, salt and pepper. Comes with Brioche bread, Old Bay Mayo, letters, tomatoes and French fries.
More about A seafood MARKET GRILL
Dai sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Dai sushi

8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Roll$14.00
Sashimi w. Soft Shell Crab Roll$30.00
10 pcs. sashimi and a soft shell crab roll
(Served with miso soup or salad)
Soft Shell Crab Amazu-Ponzu$15.00
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with red onion, cilantro and sweet vinegar sauce
More about Dai sushi

