Tostadas in Pleasantville

Pleasantville restaurants
Toast

Pleasantville restaurants that serve tostadas

Pubstreet PVL image

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Confit Tuna Tostada$14.00
More about Pubstreet
Fatt Root PVL image

 

Fatt Root PVL - Fatt Root

11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.8 (501 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Tuna Tostada$16.00
kimchi mayo, shishito peppers, chili sauce, peanuts, scallions
More about Fatt Root PVL - Fatt Root

