Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Pleasantville
/
Pleasantville
/
Tostadas
Pleasantville restaurants that serve tostadas
SEAFOOD
Pubstreet
20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
Avg 4.5
(363 reviews)
Confit Tuna Tostada
$14.00
More about Pubstreet
Fatt Root PVL - Fatt Root
11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
Avg 4.8
(501 reviews)
Japanese Tuna Tostada
$16.00
kimchi mayo, shishito peppers, chili sauce, peanuts, scallions
More about Fatt Root PVL - Fatt Root
Browse other tasty dishes in Pleasantville
Ceviche
Mussels
Skirt Steaks
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Mango Salad
Teriyaki Chicken
Salmon
More near Pleasantville to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Tarrytown
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(410 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1363 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston