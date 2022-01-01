Go
Plein Air is a Ridgewood neighborhood cafe inspired by the flavors of Southern France and Northern Italy. Open for breakfast, lunch and weekend dinner hours.

68-38 Forest Ave

Popular Items

Cold Brew$4.75
Side Bacon$5.50
Goat Cheese Omelette$12.50
Goat cheese, fresh herbs, side salad
Egg & Cheese$8.25
two scrambled eggs, mimolette cheese, caramelized onion, brioche bun
Sourdough Toast$3.00
Sourdough
Chai Latte$5.25
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
Field Greens & Tuna Salad$13.50
chicories, root vegetables, preserved tuna
Green Juice$5.50
Location

Queens NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
