Go
Toast

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds is parked right inside the Cloudburst beer garden in Ballard. Order online for pick up or while you sip a beer. Cheers!

5458 Shilshole Ave NW

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Sichuan Pork Dumplings$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
MaLa Noodles w/ Pork$16.00
house-made alkaline noodles (think ramen noodles), ground pork , chili oil, fried soy nuts, pickled vegetables, sichuan pepper, broth
Silky Chickpea Curd$7.00
pickled chilies, shallots, peanuts, cilantro (vegan, trace amounts of gluten)
Garlicky Cucumbers$7.00
smashed cucumbers, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
Chrysanthemum Salad$7.00
soy-vinegar dressing, bird's eye chilies, crushed peanuts (spicy, vegan)
Dan Dan Noodles w/ Pork$13.00
sichuan pepper, chili oil, sesame, pickles (sichuan classic, served hot)
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/Chicken$14.00
chicken, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce.
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Pork$13.00
chef's favorite snack bowl! ground pork, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce.
Dan Dan Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$13.00
sichuan pepper, chili oil, sesame, pickles (sichuan classic, served hot, vegetarian)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

5458 Shilshole Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ethan Stowell Restaurants

No reviews yet

Please visit us at ethanstowellrestaurants.com

8oz Burger & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

San Juan Seltzery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Portage Bay Cafe

No reviews yet

local. organic. sustainable.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston