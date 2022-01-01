Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds is parked right inside the Cloudburst beer garden in Ballard. Order online for pick up or while you sip a beer. Cheers!
5458 Shilshole Ave NW
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5458 Shilshole Ave NW
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ethan Stowell Restaurants
Please visit us at ethanstowellrestaurants.com
8oz Burger & Co.
Come in and enjoy!
San Juan Seltzery
Come in and enjoy!
Portage Bay Cafe
local. organic. sustainable.