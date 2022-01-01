Go
Plenty of Clouds

Sichuan & Yunnan Cuisine

1550 15th Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)

Ma-Po Tofu$19.00
tofu, pork, doubanjiang, leeks, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub mushrooms for pork)
Twice-Cooked Pork$19.00
pork belly, charred onions, doubanjiang, jasmine rice (this item can be made vegan, CANNOT be made celiac)
Sesame Noodles$16.00
pork, ma-la dressing, chinese greens (noodles contain wheat & egg, can be made vegetarian - sub mushrooms or tofu)
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
Spicy Eggplant$11.00
tender eggplant strips, bird's eye chilies, fresh ginger and garlic, fresh herbs. *spicy
Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
pickled chilies, egg, crispy shallots (gluten free)
Dry Fried Chicken$19.00
too many chilies, sichuan peppercorn, kohlrabi, rice (can be made vegan - sub tofu, CANNOT be made celiac friendly)
Cucumber Salad$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
Dan Dan Noodles$16.00
pork, mala, pickled long beans, a Sichuan classic (noodles contain wheat & egg, can be made vegetarian - sub mushrooms or tofu)
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1550 15th Ave.

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
