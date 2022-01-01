Go
Plenty on Bell

508 Bell Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (294 reviews)

Popular Items

Home Fries$4.50
Fennel Sausage$4.95
Buttermilk Pancakes (2)$10.95
Two large pancakes served with maple syrup and butter.
Quackenbush Turkey Sandwich$13.95
Turkey breast,Vermont white cheddar,lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli
Green Star Organic Iced Tea$3.50
Breakfast Burrito Bacon$12.95
Loaded with scrambled eggs, melty cheese, crispy home fries, and a side of fire-roasted salsa. Choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or avocado.
Joe's Scramble$13.95
Four eggs, braised spinach, sautéed onions & garlic, ground beef, and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and crispy home fries.
Bacon$4.95
Breakfast Burrito Avocado$12.95
Location

508 Bell Street

Los Alamos CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
