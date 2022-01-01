Go
PLNT Burger

At PLNT Burger, we strive to respect and celebrate the beauty of life on our planet in the most delicious and fun way possible. With indulgent, crafted, plant-based burgers and an uplifting dining experience, we invite you to eat the change you wish to see in the world.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW • $$

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
Regular Meal
Choice of Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge
PLNTY Meal
Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
