Go
Toast

PLNT Burger- NEW

Come in and enjoy!

4827 Bethesda Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
Regular Meal
Choice of Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
PLNTY Meal
Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
See full menu

Location

4827 Bethesda Ave.

Bethesda MD

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bradley Food & Beverage

No reviews yet

Mon Ami Gabi

No reviews yet

Fresh Baguette

No reviews yet

Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston