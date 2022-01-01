PLNT Burger- NEW

/
4827 Bethesda Ave.
Popular Items
Crispy Herb Fries
$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
Steakhouse Burger
$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
Regular Meal
Choice of Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge
PLNT Burger
$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
8 PC Lil' Dippers
$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
PLNTY Meal
Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.
PLNT Cookies
$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
Location
4827 Bethesda Ave.
Bethesda MD
