101 H Street SE

Popular Items

PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
DBL PLNT Cheeseburger$12.49
Double Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, NewFields American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Sesame Seeded Bun
12 PC Lil' Dippers$9.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by two of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
Sweet Potato Crinkles$3.99
Wavy Sweet Potato Wedges, Tossed in Bloomie Spice, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
Crispy Chik'N Sandwich$8.99
Crispy Gardein Chik'N, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pickles, Garden Herb Mayo, Potato Bun
Regular Meal
Choice of Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge
Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
