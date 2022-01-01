Go
PLNT Burger

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1635 Boro Place • $$

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Meal
Choice of Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
PLNTY Meal
Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1635 Boro Place

McLean VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
