PLNT Burger

Best Burgers on the planet, and for the planet! 100% plant-based. 100% delicious.

139 4th Avenue

Popular Items

PLNTY Meal
Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
Regular Meal
Choice of Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge
Location

139 4th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
