Go
Toast

PLNT Burger

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

833 Wayne Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (459 reviews)

Popular Items

PLNTY Meal
Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

833 Wayne Ave

Silver Spring MD

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lemon Slice Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dog Haus

No reviews yet

DOGS
SAUSAGES
BURGERS

Lebanese Taverna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McGinty's Public House

No reviews yet

Delivery and curbside pickup
Sun - Wed 5PM - 8PM
Thur - Sat 5pm - 8.30pm
patio seats with heaters available during dinner service hours, Closed for dine in.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston