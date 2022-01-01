Go
The Plough & the Stars

Philadelphia's premier Irish Restaurant

123 Chesnut Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)

Popular Items

Poached Pear Salad$11.00
Greens, Caramelized Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Poached Pears & Goat Cheese in Champagne Vinaigrette
Lamb Lollys$12.00
with Roasted Potatoes & Homemade Mint Sauce
Loaf of Soda Bread$7.00
Soda bread with raisins.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
with Applewood Smoked Bacon & Balsamic Reduction
Guinness Casserole$21.00
Angus Beef slowly braised with Guinness, Carrots & Onions with Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable du Jour
Buffalo Tenders$15.00
Tossed in Homemade Buffalo Sauce served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Angus Sirloin Burger$12.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Plough Steak Fritte$21.00
Grilled & Sliced Marinated Flank Steak with a Red Wine au Jus, Fries & Horseradish Dipping Sauce
Fries$5.00
Shepherd’s Pie$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

123 Chesnut Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
