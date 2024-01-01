Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Plover

Go
Plover restaurants
Toast

Plover restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Wiscow Plover

1400 COMMERCE PLACE, PLOVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
15 Smoked Boneless Wings$21.99
Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
More about Wiscow Plover
Boneless Wings image

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Plover

1400 COMMERCE PLACE, PLOVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$11.99
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
15 Boneless Wings$21.99
Boneless wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.
5 Boneless Wings$8.99
Boneless wings served with your favorite sauce or dry rub with ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Plover

Browse other tasty dishes in Plover

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Plover to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (528 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston