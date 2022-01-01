Go
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City

Come on in and enjoy!

1111 Main St Suite 120

Popular Items

Burnt Ends
Loaded BBQ Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request
Regular on Bun
4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice
Cheesy Potatoes
A perfect marriage of cheese and hash browns seasoned with Yardbird dry rub and baked to perfection
2 Meat on Bun$9.00
Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats
24oz Fountain Drink$1.99
Loaded BBQ Fries
Our Yardbird fries piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request
Burnt Ends on Bun$9.50
6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled high on a bun
Side Fries$3.50
Golden brown and seasoned with our famous Yardbird dry rub
06 Burnt Ends Combo$15.00
1/2 lb. burnt ends served on toast, and your choice of 2 regular sides
Location

1111 Main St Suite 120

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

