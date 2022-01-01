Go
Plucked Chicken & Beer

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2062 First St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1205 reviews)

Popular Items

Nacho Fries$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion
Waffle Cut French Fries$3.99
Naughty Nash$11.99
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
Rocket Tacos$12.00
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lime infused cabbage, pickled diakon and pickled carrots, pluck sauce, cilantro, flour tortilla
Angry Chick$11.99
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, kimchi slaw, pickled jalapeno
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
Basic Chick$11.99
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, dill pickles
Rooster$11.99
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2062 First St

Livermore CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
