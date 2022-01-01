Plum Chopped

Go
1419 12th Ave • $

Red Blooded Vegan$12.00
A plant based pub -style salad .Read leaf, romaine , avocado ,tomatoes, baconish crunch , pepperoni peppers , red onions , nut cheese croutons with ranch dressing.
Carrot cake with cream Cheese frosting$4.50
Housemade Carrot Cake With Fresh Carrots, Spices.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
Well Aren't You Fancy$12.00
If a cheese plate were a salad .Spinach, arugula, quinoa, figs , pecans , port wine nut cheese, and blackberries with balsamic vinaigrette. (SF)
Build Your Own$10.00
Chips$1.50
World Traveler$12.00
A crunchy and cool Asian-inspired salad . Romaine lettuce, coriander rubbed tofu , edamame , tangerine, Napa cabbage, and toasted turmeric pepitas , red pepper, with sesame ginger dressing. (NF)
Travelin' Thru Memphis$12.00
Tastes like summer BBQ. Green and red lettuce, smoked BBQ mushrooms, southern baked beans , red onion ,tomatoes, avocado and seasoned plantain chips with baconish vinaigrette (NF)
Black Goddess$12.00
A reach , delicious, protein - packed Greek salad . Arugula, spinach , black beans ,chickpeas ,quinoa, cucumber, grape tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, and nut cheese with Mediterranean vinaigrette. (SF)
Turn Up the Beat$12.00
Creamy spinach and beet salad . Spinach, arugula, red beets , wheat berries , nut cheese, Spanish almonds with balsamic vinaigrette (SF)
Take Me on Tour$12.00
Our spin on the classic Caesar . Kale ,romaine, baked tempeh , non-dairy parmesan , fried chickpeas ,and grape tomatoes with Caesar dressing. (NF)
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1419 12th Ave

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
