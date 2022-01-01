Go
Toast

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

Big Bar. Small Plates. Big Flavors.
Plum is a casual Southern American restaurant serving delicious Southern small plates, refreshing beverages, and classic desserts in Downtown Durham. We are open for to-go service, curbside pickup, indoor & outdoor dining, and drinks Thursday - Monday from 5-8 PM.

501 Washington St., Suite C

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

NC Market Fish$33.00
Pan seared NC market fish, English pea puree, sugar snaps, asparagus, fingerling potatoes, lemon vinaigrette (GF) (DF)
Emmas Cake$10.00
Weekly rotating cake; call or check on our instagram for this week's cake (VG)
Pickle Plate$7.00
Rotating vegetables pickled three different ways (V) (GF)
Brisket Taco$8.00
(1) House made flour tortilla, slaw, serrano crema, cheddar, BBQ sauce
Banana Pudding (To Go)$8.00
Cocoa nib, mascarpone, bourbon caramel, shortbread (VG)
Cornbread-Grapefruit Salad$13.00
Panzanella, bibb lettuce, vache, citrus honey vinaigrette, grapefruit supremes, (VG)
Shrimp & Grits$23.00
Garlic marinated shrimp, andouille sausage, tomato gravy, creamy Red Tail Grains grits (GF)
BBQ Smoked Chicken$24.00
Charred carrot puree, pickled carrot, stewed tomatillo, salsa verde
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Washington St., Suite C

Durham NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beyu Caffe

No reviews yet

Coffee and food with sophistication and soul

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria

Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market

No reviews yet

North Carolina seafood in the heart of Bull City. Everything from salads and sandwiches to shuck-at-home oyster kits, fresh fish and more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston