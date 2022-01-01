Plum Pt. Bistro
Vintage neighborhood bistro featuring seasonal home cooking !
1814 Boston Neck Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1814 Boston Neck Rd
Saunderstown RI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Envy
HOME OF PIZZA ENVY
THICK PAN PIZZAS, SALADS, BOOZY MILKSHAKES, WINE & BEER
RI Guys Donuts
We create hand cut finished donuts and provide coffee And baked goods
Slice of Heaven
Restaurant Bakery Cafe
OPEN for TAKEOUT
The Inside Scoop
Come in and enjoy!