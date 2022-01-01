Go
Toast

Plum Pt. Bistro

Vintage neighborhood bistro featuring seasonal home cooking !

1814 Boston Neck Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)

Popular Items

Plum Pt Burger$16.00
uncured hickory smoked bacon, chianti braised onion, gruyere, spicy aioli, arugula, tomato, served on a brioche bun w/ hand-cut fries and house slaw
Charbroiled Bistro Steak$26.00
garlic parsley butter, haricot-vert, hand-cut fries (gluten free option)
Crispy Romaine Caesar$11.00
house anchovy-casear dressing, grilled garlic croutons, Grana Pandano
House Breaded Chicken Cutlets$21.00
local farm salad
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Roasted Stuffed Chicken Breast$23.00
prosciutto sage wrapped, mushroom duxelles, fontina, pan-jus. served w/ rst. potatoes and haricot-verts
Butterhead Wedge$12.00
cherry tomato, crispy onion, chunky blue cheese and hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing (gluten free item)
BREAD (2 ppl)$1.00
Fettuccine$23.00
oyster mushrooms, prosciutto, fire roasted tomato, vermouth, peas, mascarpone
Corn Meal Crusted Cod$18.00
(plum pt's fish n chips) house slaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries (gluten free option)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1814 Boston Neck Rd

Saunderstown RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Envy

No reviews yet

HOME OF PIZZA ENVY
THICK PAN PIZZAS, SALADS, BOOZY MILKSHAKES, WINE & BEER

RI Guys Donuts

No reviews yet

We create hand cut finished donuts and provide coffee And baked goods

Slice of Heaven

No reviews yet

Restaurant Bakery Cafe
OPEN for TAKEOUT

The Inside Scoop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston