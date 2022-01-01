Go
HAMBURGERS

1900 E Ocean Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (638 reviews)

Popular Items

House Made Hummus$13.00
grilled pita | cucumber slices
Caramel Latte$5.50
The Classic Burger$19.00
Grass fed beef | local brioche | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | house pickles | garlic fries
1/2 Sourdough Loaf$6.00
bread | butter
Avocado Toast$15.50
Sourdough toast | charred corn | heirloom tomatoes | pickled red onion | basil
Frites$7.00
1/2 pound of french fries | garlic | parsley
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambled egg | salsa verde | cheddar cheese | potatoes | choice of meat
Love Pita$12.00
Garlic pita | fresh housemade hummus | cucumbers | sprouts | tomatoes | red onion | romaine lettuce
Pan Seared Salmon$29.00
Grilled salmon | corn succotash | avocado mousse
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1900 E Ocean Blvd

Long Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
