PLUS Dueling Piano Bar

Teets

No reviews yet

Teets is a bar located in Raleigh NC at the heart of the Glenwood South District, with its massive front and back patio and over 40 ft long main bar inside, Teets has multiple TVs as well as a giant projection screen to watch your favorite hockey games as well as other sports. With its lounging atmosphere, pool table, corn hole and darts its great place whether you want to unwind after work or just getting started for a night on the town. An extensive drink selection and your favorite music, and lots to keep you entertained while checking out some history as to how Teets came to be.

