Plymouth restaurants you'll love

Plymouth restaurants
Toast
Plymouth's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Plymouth restaurants

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza image

 

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza

2852 Miller Drive, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
YETTI FRY$7.25
Oven baked crinkle cut fries topped with ranch, shredded 3 cheese blend and bacon.
GARLIC STIX
Our made from scratch dough,cut into strips,baked and brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
1/2 CHICKEN BACON
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, & Cheese
More about Mancino's Grinders & Pizza
Bourbon Street Pizza image

 

Bourbon Street Pizza

582 N. Oak Drive, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO
Wings Boneless$7.99
Wings Traditional$7.99
More about Bourbon Street Pizza
Castaways image

 

Castaways

2281 N Oak Dr, Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake Plate$8.49
2 Pancakes, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style
Meatlover's Omelette$7.29
Omelette mixed with grilled ham, sausage, bacon, & filled with american cheese.
Farmer's Skillet$9.29
More about Castaways
Fat Katz Lakeside Bar & Grill image

 

Fat Katz Lakeside Bar & Grill

10055 Pretty Lake Trail, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Fat Katz Lakeside Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

HFS Food Truck & Catering

612 E. Jefferson St, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken N Noodles$8.50
Served with mashed potato and dinner roll
Pulled B.B.Q. Pork Sandwich$8.00
topped with Slaw, Kettle Chips and Pickle
Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich$10.00
Sautéed Onion, Kettle Chips, and Pickle
More about HFS Food Truck & Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Mary B's Pizzeria

501 N. Michigan St, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mary B's Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plymouth

Garlic Bread

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

