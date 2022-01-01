Plymouth restaurants you'll love
Plymouth's top cuisines
Must-try Plymouth restaurants
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza
2852 Miller Drive, Plymouth
|YETTI FRY
|$7.25
Oven baked crinkle cut fries topped with ranch, shredded 3 cheese blend and bacon.
|GARLIC STIX
Our made from scratch dough,cut into strips,baked and brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
|1/2 CHICKEN BACON
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, & Cheese
Bourbon Street Pizza
582 N. Oak Drive, Plymouth
|BYO
|Wings Boneless
|$7.99
|Wings Traditional
|$7.99
Castaways
2281 N Oak Dr, Plymouth
|Pancake Plate
|$8.49
2 Pancakes, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style
|Meatlover's Omelette
|$7.29
Omelette mixed with grilled ham, sausage, bacon, & filled with american cheese.
|Farmer's Skillet
|$9.29
Fat Katz Lakeside Bar & Grill
10055 Pretty Lake Trail, Plymouth
HFS Food Truck & Catering
612 E. Jefferson St, Plymouth
|Chicken N Noodles
|$8.50
Served with mashed potato and dinner roll
|Pulled B.B.Q. Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
topped with Slaw, Kettle Chips and Pickle
|Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich
|$10.00
Sautéed Onion, Kettle Chips, and Pickle
Mary B's Pizzeria
501 N. Michigan St, Plymouth